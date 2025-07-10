New austerity measures amid low revenue receipts

The interim government yesterday imposed several restrictions on allocated budget expenditures, including foreign tours and vehicle purchase, in a turn towards austerity amid low revenue collection.

The move to rein in the expenses of ministries, state agencies and public corporations comes in line with the contractionary monetary and fiscal policies of the Bangladesh Bank and the finance division respectively to tackle the high inflation, The Daily Star has learnt from finance division officials informed with the proceedings.

After 27 months, inflation dropped below 9 percent in June, according to data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The low revenue collection was another deciding factor behind the austerity measures, which were announced in a circular by the finance ministry yesterday.

The government has yet to calculate the amount of money saved from last fiscal year's austerity, but in fiscal 2023-24, about Tk 2,500 crore could be conserved.

The latest round of austerity measures, which took effect from July 1, excludes expenditure restrictions on electricity, petrol, oil and lubricant, gas and fuel.

Due to the austerity measures over the past few years, different ministries and divisions could reduce unnecessary waste of these resources, said a finance ministry official.

As a result, the government did not deem it necessary to impose further restrictions on these overheads this fiscal year, he said.

The ministries and divisions could spend a maximum of 80 percent of total allocations for electricity, petroleum and gas last fiscal year.

Besides, except for education, health and agriculture purposes, no ministry is allowed to construct residential, non-residential or other buildings under the operating budget.

However, if 50 percent of the construction work on any building has been completed, the agencies may continue with the project with approval from the finance division.

The purchases of all types of vehicles, water vessels, and aircraft from the allocated fund will be halted, the circular said.

However, the ministries can replace vehicles older than 10 years subject to approval from the finance division under the operating budget.

Land acquisition from the operating budget allocation has also been halted.

However, for land acquisition under the development budget, ministries and state agencies can acquire land based on clearance from the finance division provided they complete all procedures.

As per the latest circular, all types of block allocation expenditure under the operating budget will remain closed.

However, the ministries and divisions will be allowed to spend block allocations under the development budget based on approval from the finance ministry.

Participation in foreign seminars, symposiums and workshops of all kinds under the government budget will remain suspended.

However, limited travel abroad is permitted for essential purposes with the approval of the appropriate authorities in some cases.

For example, under both operational and development budgets, all institutions and universities are allowed to travel abroad to study postgraduate and PhD courses under the scholarships provided by foreign countries and development partners.