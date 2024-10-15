A new addition to Benazir’s legacy of deceit

Former IGP concealed his profession, skipped verifications to get four passports, says ACC

Corruption, grabbing minority lands to build resorts and using excessive force to crush dissent -- the name of Benazir Ahmed, once one of the most powerful figures in the country's law enforcement, has long been synonymous with deceit or fraud.

Adding to the former police chief's notorious legacy, he has been found to have obtained multiple passports by misrepresenting his professional status and bypassing mandatory verifications.

Hiding his real identity, Benazir fraudulently acquired three Machine-Readable Passports (MRPs) and an e-passport by claiming to be in private service.

The Anti-Corruption Commission, after conducting a thorough investigation, uncovered the passport fraud involving Benazir, who held top roles such as the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, director general of the Rapid Action Battalion, and the inspector general of poilce between 2010 and 2020.

The findings have led to a formal case being filed against him and four officials from the Department of Immigration and Passports.

The investigation revealed that Benazir not only misused his power to sidestep the mandatory Special Branch (SB) verification, but also skipped obtaining a no objection certificate from his department, which is required for government employees applying for a passport.

ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam filed the case on Sunday with its Integrated District Office-1 in Dhaka.

The accused consist of former directors of the Divisional Passport and Visa Office in Agargaon -- Fazlul Haque, Munshi Muyid Ikram, and Md Abdullah Al Mamun -- along with Sahena Haque, a technical manager for the e-passport and Automated Border Control Project.

The scheme began on October 11, 2010, when Benazir, then serving as deputy inspector general, surrendered his handwritten passport (No E0017616) and applied for an MRP.

On his application, Benazir falsely listed his profession as "private service", bypassing an NOC. Fazlul Haque, despite knowing Benazir's true identity, approved the issuance of an ordinary passport without conducting any SB verification.

The same tactic was repeated on two subsequent occasions -- once in 2014 while Benazir was the DMP commissioner and again in 2018 when he was director general of Rab.

In each instance, the officials involved turned a blind eye, allowing Benazir to secure new passports without proper scrutiny.

The most recent case came in 2020 when Benazir applied for an e-passport, this time with the help of co-defendant Abdullah Al Mamun, again bypassing the SB verification and NOC requirements.

The accused officials conspired with him in violations of Penal Code sections related to cheating, forgery, and abetment, as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, and the Bangladesh Passport Order, 1973, as per ACC sources.

ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain said Benazir's actions constitute a blatant breach of the law.

In an investigation launched in April, the ACC began probing allegations of illegal asset accumulation by Benazir, his wife Zeeshan Mirza, and their two daughters.

Selina Banu, additional director general of the department of immigration and passports, said, "SB verification is mandatory for government officials. However, in these cases, Benazir Ahmed resorted to fraud."