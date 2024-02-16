Never seen such a disastrous situation: Yunus

Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said he and his colleagues were going through a disaster the likes of which he had never seen before.

"We go through many disastrous situations, but have never seen a disaster in which some people come from outside all of a sudden and say, 'move over'," Prof Yunus told a press conference at the Grameen Telecom Bhaban in the capital.

On the evening of February 12, a group of people, claiming to be affiliated with Grameen Bank, barged into the Grameen Telecom Bhaban, and said the current board of Grameen Bank, appointed seven directors, including chairman, for Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom, two social business ventures established by the Nobel Laureate, according to the officials of the organisations.

The group was seen the following days, and the office of Grameen Telecom was found locked yesterday.

The press briefing was delayed by half an hour because a group of men and women kept the entrance to the building blocked until 11:15am. After the individuals, mostly women holding new brooms, arrived there around 9:00am, the area became tense.

Grameen Telecom Bhaban houses 16 non-profit organisations, including the widely recognised social business ventures and Grameen Telecom, a major shareholder of Grameenphone, the biggest telecom operator and most valued listed company at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Prof Yunus, who faces multiple cases filed by various agencies including the Anti-corruption Commission, said the group that came to the building claimed that they were there on behalf of Grameen Bank.

"My colleagues say these people are outsiders that include a retired army person, who works for consultancy firms," he added.

Yunus, the champion of micro credit and social business models, which are aimed at alleviating poverty and addressing social issues, said he sought help from the police, but "did not get support" while the outsiders occupied the offices of several social business organisations.

In a joint statement by Grameen Telecom and Grameen Kalyan released yesterday, the organisations said on 12 February, about 35 people forcefully entered Grameen Telecom building without showing their identity cards.