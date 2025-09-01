Prof Samina Lutfa tells rally

Certain political interest groups are deliberately creating unrest in the country to serve their own agendas, alleged Professor Samina Lutfa of the Sociology Department at Dhaka University yesterday.

"The government has completely failed to control this unrest. We have never seen a more appalling law and order situation than this. Every day, going outside has become extremely risky," she said.

She made the remarks at a rally organised by the University Teachers' Network at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla on the campus. The event was held to condemn ongoing harassment, attacks and dismissals of teachers, as well as the recent assault on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur.

Speakers also called for ensuring the safety, dignity and justice of citizens.

She said since July, the demand has been to bring the perpetrators of the July killings to justice. However, no investigation or trial has been seen, and as a result, people have lost confidence in the justice system over the past year.

"This has been compounded by the competitive agendas of certain political groups. They have exploited gaps in law enforcement and, to serve their own interests, have created unrest in Bangladesh in various ways," she added.

Referring to the people's uprising as an expression of public anger, she said, "A year has now passed. This should be a time for peace and reconstruction. Such actions cannot be allowed to continue any longer."

Regarding the situation involving DU Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, she said, "When we see a colleague being humiliated by a group while trying to express his opinion, and our university administration remains completely silent, we realise there is hardly any difference between the self-serving administration of the past and the current one."

Referring to the attack on Nur, she added, "After this incident, the home adviser has no moral ground to remain in office."

Mosahida Sultana, associate professor of the Accounting Department, said, "The uprising was a people's movement, where women and students actively participated. But within a year, the situation has changed. Interest groups are taking advantage of the situation; students are becoming apolitical."

Professor Kamrul Hasan Mamun of the Department of Physics, Professor Kazi Maruful Islam of the Development Studies Department, and Associate Professor Tahmina Khanam of the Department of Management also spoke at the rally.