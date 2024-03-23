‘Netaji Bhawan was heart of pro-liberation acts in ’71’

Sugata Bose tells event on Liberation War Museum’s founding anniversary

During the Liberation War of 1971, Netaji Bhawan, the house of Indian nationalist Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, became the heart of the activities in support of the war, said Netaji's grandson Sugata Bose yesterday.

Bangabandhu himself, alongside students, farmers, and youths of Bengal, who came to Netaji Bhawan during the war repeatedly mentioned how inspired they were by Netaji Subhas, Sugata also said.

Sugata, Gardiner Professor of Oceanic History at Harvard University, made the remarks while delivering a commemorative speech at an event titled "Memory and Preservation of the Liberation War", organised by Liberation War Museum marking its 28th founding anniversary.

"My mother Krishna Bose wrote in her diary that one day many unknown faces, including five boys from Kushtia and two students from Rajshahi University, were sitting at Netaji Bhawan with signs of disappointment and fatigue over their faces. Then she showed them the Netaji Museum, and it felt like they woke up," said Sugata.

He said his father Shishir Kumar Bose spared the ground floor of Netaji Bhawan to help supply medicines and medical equipment to the freedom fighters and refugees during Liberation War.

Describing his first visit to Bangladesh, Sugata Bose said, "On the last Sunday of November 1971, I went to Netaji Field Hospital with my father. At the end of the day, father said, let's take a look at the border situation."

"Our jeep ran along Jashore Road. As we slowed down near a culvert, a few friendly soldiers said we were far past No Man's Lands. There might be danger ahead, so it is better to go back. It was my first entry into Bangladesh without passport and visa," he continued.

Sugata's speech also brought up Shishir Kumar Bose's meeting with Bangabandhu in 1972, Netaji's activities for India's independence, Chittaranjan Das's Bengal Pact, Sarat Chandra Bose's efforts for a united Bengal, and his parents' commemoration from partition.

Sugata ended his speech by singing the song 'Dhandhanya Pushpavara Amer Aei Bashundhara' written by Dwijendralal Roy.

Dr Sarwar Ali and Mofidul Haque, trustees of Liberation War Museum, gave welcome speech at the beginning of the program.

Sara Zaker, trustee of the museum, read out different initiatives of the museum.

At the end of the programme, Sugata presented some historical mementos to the museum.