Negligence of ACs, OCs behind theft during holidays

Says DMP chief; security beefed up ahead of Eid

Incidents of theft typically increase during the holidays as many residents leave the capital for their hometowns.

In a recent special crime conference, the DMP Commissioner said inadequate supervision by officers-in-charge (OCs) and zonal assistant commissioners (ACs) are responsible for such incidents. He said delayed setup of check posts is also to blame.

Keeping these points in mind, Dhaka Metropolitan Police is taking proactive measures ahead of Eid-ul-Azha to curb theft incidents.

DMP has issued 12-point instructions in this regard which include gathering information on known thieves, conducting targeted drives to apprehend suspects, and intensifying monitoring to reduce theft incidents to zero.

Additionally, detailed analysis of seized cell phones' call records will be conducted to aid in investigations.

The instructions also require ACs and OCs to personally visit theft sites and notify updates through WhatsApp groups after incidents occur.

Police sources reported approximately 97 thefts in Dhaka during the past two months.

DMP yesterday issued a new directive instructing police officers to conduct meetings with banks, insurance companies, ATM booths, and residents within their jurisdictions. They were also tasked with gathering contact numbers of these individuals and forwarding them to the DMP's crime department.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of the DMP, told The Daily Star yesterday, "We have already alerted residents, and security guards of the financial institutes."

"We have also instructed our area-based police officers to increase vigilance so that no untoward situations take place during the Eid holiday," he added.

The DMP also issued instructions for setting up check posts, which involve deploying enough officers on time, providing training to staff, investigating theft incidents, and having ACs monitor check post activities through mobile patrols coordinated with OCs.

A high official of the DMP said they are also working to install GPS trackers on the patrol cars so that no one can be insincere while deployed on duty.

Rajan Kumar Saha, assistant commissioner of the Badda Zone of DMP, said, "Zone-based force has been created ahead of Eid. The patrol team is working cautiously. Discussions are being held with them on how to ensure the safety of houses and financial institutions."