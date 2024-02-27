Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 06:05 AM

Negative reports often contribute to price hike

Says Justice M Enayetur Rahim
Staff Correspondent
Tue Feb 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 27, 2024 06:05 AM
Essential commodities price hike
Star file photo

Price of essential commodities sometimes increases due to the role of  media, said Justice M Enayetur Rahim yesterday.

Enayetur, a senior judge of the Appellate Division, urged media practitioners to publish reports  positively and carefully.

He said this while speaking at a workshop at the Supreme Court.

"It has been observed that if a television channel publishes reports on the shortage of products like onions at 8:00am in Khatunganj, the price of the product shoots up by 30 percent in Karwan Bazar by 10:00am. Then if you reach Shyambazar in the afternoon, you will see the price of the same product has been hiked by 40 percent."

"If eight to 10 channels keep reporting on the price hike of essentials, then  demand and crisis are created. So, the media should present the reports positively," he said.

