Need youth leadership in all sectors: speakers

Representatives of youth from diverse backgrounds demanded an end to the culture of grabbing and politicisation of institutions during a programme yesterday.

The demands were made at a views exchange meeting titled "Toward a Non-Discriminatory Bangladesh: Youth Manifesto '24", jointly organised by Youth for Policy and the Institute of Informatics and Development at a hotel in Dhaka.

Calling for youth representation in policymaking, the participants said to create a society rooted in non-discrimination and justice, youth leadership must be incorporated across all sectors.

Fahim Mashroor, CEO of Delivery Tiger, stressed the importance of allowing youth to voice their concerns.

"There is no significant change without sacrifice. Many gave their lives during the recent mass uprising. Reforms should be inspired by this contribution," he said.

Syeed Ahamed, CEO of IID, urged steps to ensure the rights of all societal groups.

"The majority receiving all the benefits while minorities are deprived should not be the norm," he added.

Mamun Abdullahi, member of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, highlighted the need for national consensus to reform the state. "It is essential to bring every community to a common ground for meaningful reform," he said.

Umama Fatema, a leader of the anti-discrimination student movement, stressed the need for permanent youth participation in public policy. "We all have the responsibility to establish a new Bangladesh. Reports of coordinators involved in illegal occupancy and extortion in the name of anti-discrimination movements are concerning. We reject this kind of exploitation and occupation in the new Bangladesh," she said.

Arpita Deb, another coordinator of the movement, echoed similar concerns, condemning the widespread extortion across the country.

"After the fall of the Awami League government, another group, long out of power, has continued this culture of exploitation, even within university halls. Youth leadership in business, politics, and policymaking is key to addressing these issues," she said.

Niloy Saha, a student of Rajshahi University, voiced concerns over ongoing discrimination against ethnic groups. "Religious, ethnic, and gender minorities are still living in fear. We must work together to address this," he urged.