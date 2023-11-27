In need of urgent renovation

The buildings of Haldia Union Health and Family Welfare Centre in Barguna's Amtali upazila are in a dilapidated state due to a lack of renovation for a prolonged period.

According to Amtali Upazila Family Planning Office sources, the health department constructed a five-room medical centre and a one-storey residential building in 1985 at a cost of Tk 26 lakh in South Taktabunia village of Haldia union to ensure health services for local people.

Visiting the 38-year-old rural healthcare centre recently, this correspondent saw the plasters from the walls and ceilings have fallen off while bricks are coming out here and there, water seeping into the rooms from the nooks and crannies of damp walls and ceilings, and wooden furniture, doors and windows are rotten at places, leaving the buildings in a bad shape to the extent that locals are not interested to go to the centre to seek medical services.

"While the health centre plays an important role in providing medical services at low cost to patients -- including elderly persons, women and children -- at present it needs urgent renovation to serve people better," said Mosharof Hossain Molla of the area.

"The centre is in such bad shape that we are afraid of mishaps happening at any time. There are no chairs to sit there. During rains, water seeps into the building and leaves the floor wet and slippery. We are compelled to go to Amtali upazila town around 10km away, or Barguna district town around 20km away for medical services," said Aleya Begum.

Anuj Roy, a sub-assistant community medical officer working at Haldia health centre, said "Due to its present condition, we are unable to provide medical services to people properly."

Contacted, Alamgir Hossain, Amtali upazila family planning officer, said, "Despite the higher authorities being informed several times in this regard, no fund has yet been allocated. Urgent measures are needed to reform this institution to provide health care to people at the grassroots."