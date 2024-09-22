Need structural reform to address disability issues: Farhad Mazhar

Poet, writer and philosopher Farhad Mazhar has said the state's poor structure is keeping the issue of differently abled people in society alive.

"If the state could get a proper structure, then the issues relating to differently-abled people would have been resolved automatically," he said.

Mazhar was addressing a discussion titled "Disabled people invisible in public sphere: Our expectations to build discrimination-free Bangladesh" in Dhaka yesterday.

Bangladesh Society for Change and Advocacy Nexus (B-SCAN) organised the discussion at Dhaka University.

"If you can develop an inclusive state concept and structure, the physically challenged people must have their space in the state policy, they would not need any compassion," Farhad Mazhar said.

He said, "State thoughts of our society are very weak. We don't understand the difference between the government and the state. I frequently talk about building state structure as the disabled issue is included in the concept.

Bangla Academy Director General Mohammad Azam said the state cannot avoid the responsibility of taking care of physically challenged people.

B-SCAN director Iftekhar Mahmud also spoke at the event.