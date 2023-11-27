Need research hub to tackle climate issues

Speakers tell South Asian Climate Conference

South Asian countries need to share knowledge and data among themselves to manage the climate change-related crisis in the region, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

The remarks came during the final day of the two-day first South Asian Climate Conference.

Center for People and Environ organised the conference at Dhaka University.

The conference also called for building a South Asian research hub, which will help cater fact-based data and information to policy levels for sustainable decision-making.

Such a hub might connect science, policy, and decision-making to develop sustainable development solutions for policymakers in the region, said Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of Dhaka School of Economics.

The hub will create an echo from South Asian voices to global leaders and reframe South Asian cooperation in the current climate context, said Dr M Monirul Qader Mirza, adjunct professor at Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences of University of Toronto, while delivering the keynote speech.

According to Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change, climate change due to global warming is escalating global food insecurity, altering weather patterns, forcing people into involuntary migration and displacement, and increasing adverse health hazards across the region.