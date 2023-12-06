‘Need realistic climate actions’

Civil society orgs call on global leaders at COP28

Civil society organisations called for immediate and realistic actions from global leaders at COP28 to address the escalating climate emergency.

The Climate Justice Alliance-Bangladesh highlighted the need for a swift and equitable transition away from fossil fuels at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, which started on November 30 and will end on December 12.

They also demanded responsible actions, including mobilising needs-based finance, ensuring obligatory loss and damage finance, and upholding human rights in climate efforts, along with extending support for the survival and adaptation of least developed and most vulnerable countries.

Stressing the need to reduce global annual greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent before 2030, the organisations called upon developed countries and major emitters to ensure substantial emissions reductions.

Md Shamsuddoha, chief executive of Center for Participatory Research and Development, stressed maintaining a firm commitment to uphold the crucial 1.5-degree Celsius threshold regarding global warming.

Ceasing all new investments in fossil fuel production stands as a non-negotiable step, he said.

Syed Aminul Haque, director of Coast Trust Foundation, highlighted the need to strengthen national determined contributions in line with the 1.5-degree target.

They highlighted the need for clarity and accountability in securing and mobilising the promised US $100 billion in climate finance from developed nations.