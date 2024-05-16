Need proper guideline to address mental health issues

Speakers tell event

To help combat mental health issues in the country, experts and policymakers have called for a multifaceted approach, public-private partnerships, and comprehensive guidelines.

They also asked for an increase in the number of psychiatrists and psychologists to address the large number of mental health patients.

The remarks came at a symposium, titled "Current Status of Mental Health in Bangladesh & Strengthening Public-Private Partnership," held at a city hotel yesterday.

The programme was organised by Non-Communicable Disease Control of Directorate General of Health Services with the support of ADD International Bangladesh.

DGHS Director General Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said to ensure mental health services in the country, the government must work in collaboration with stakeholders.

Mental health is a big issue in Bangladesh right now and the problem will grow in near future. We need to work with all the stakeholders to combat it. — Meerjady Sabrina Flora DGHS additional DG

Prof Md Robed Amin, line director of NCDC, said comprehensive guideline, better treatment, more patient care centres and data preservation are needed to improve mental health services.

DGHS Additional Director General Meerjady Sabrina Flora said, "Mental health is a big issue in Bangladesh right now and the problem will grow in near future. We need to work with all the stakeholders to combat it."

Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor of NIMH, said there are around 350-400 psychiatrists and over 500 psychologists in the country. The number of occupational therapists, speech therapists, and social workers is also insignificant.

"There is a big gap in mental health treatment in the country. A survey found the treatment gap to be 92 percent, meaning 92 out of every 100 patients in the country are out of the purview of mental treatment and health services for various reasons," he added.

Prof Avra Das Bhowmik, director of National Institute of Mental Health & Hospital, said it is possible to improve mental healthcare if initiatives are taken with realistic plans.

"People in the country are still not aware of mental healthcare. According to a 2019 study, the majority of people in the country are unaware of mental health, which is very disappointing. Public-private initiatives need cooperation and coordination to ensure mental health services for all," said Prof Kamal Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury.