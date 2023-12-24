Need political consensus to implement it fully: speakers

It is the responsibility of the government to fully implement the Chittagong Hill Tracts Peace Accord, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

Although 26 years have passed since the signing of the accord, its main provisions still remain unimplemented, they added.

Dhaka Reporters Unity organised the event at its Nasrul Hamid Auditorium.

"To implement this agreement, there must first be a political consensus," said CPB general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince.

Nazmul Haque Prodhan, also general secretary of Jasod, said as the government was a signatory of the accord, they must implement it.

Bazlur Rashid Firoz, general secretary of Basod, alleged that the government is trying to mislead people on the issue through its propaganda machine.

ALRD executive director Shamsul Huda said it is important to implement the accord to ensure the rights of the CHT people.

Prof Dr Khairul Islam Chowdhury presided over the discussion.

Among others, activists Zakir Hossain and Shahed Kayes, Oikya NAP general secretary Asadullah Tarek and central member of Workers Party Sharif Shamshir also spoke at the event.