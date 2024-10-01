Need national consensus to reform constitution

Speakers tell event

A national consensus is needed to bring any changes to the country's constitution, and it should reflect the will of the country's people, said speakers at a meeting yesterday.

The roundtable titled "Reforming the Constitution of Bangladesh," was organised by the Bangladesh Center for Governance and Development (BCGD), a research cell of Dhaka International University.

While presiding over the event, Gonoforum leader Subrata Chowdhury urged to immediately announce the member list of the Constitution Reform Commission. He said it should first clarify whether the constitution will be reformed or revised.

''We still do not know who are the members of the constitution reform commission; the gazette has not been published. But they are supposed to start working from tomorrow,'' he said.

Rumeen Farhana, former whip of BNP, said, "Our constitution has been amended 17 times so far. Every party that went into government has used the constitution at its will, for its advantage, and to consolidate its power."

Saber Ahmed Chowdhury, chairman of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at Dhaka University, said the will and aspirations of youth must be reflected in the constitution after the July-August student uprising.

All democratic institutions should be allowed to work independently to move the country forward, he said.

Shameem Haider Patwary, chairman of DIU Board of Trustees and a Jatiyo Party leader, said there is no provision in the constitution for how the revolution will be adjusted. The previous government made the constitution unamendable after amending it several times, he added.

Prof Abdul Latif Masum of Jahangirnagar University said a national consensus is needed in the country to rewrite the constitution. However, it is difficult to come to a consensus, he added.

Gono Odhikar Parishad president and former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur said the constitution should be reformed, accommodating the desire of the student-people mass uprising.

We have to think about how to reform the state to move forward, he said.

Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, chairman of Janipop; Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon; Md Shariful Alam, director of BCGD; and Katie Croake, chief of party at Counterpart International, also spoke at the event, among others.