Need multi-pronged steps to control dengue: speakers

Want PMO to take the lead

Integrated steps are needed to prevent the spread of dengue fever, said Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM), yesterday.

"Today, dengue is our national problem, like it was in the case of Covid-19. We controlled the Covid-19 pandemic. While there are many stockholders of this success, I think we have succeeded in fighting Covid-19 because of political will. If the Prime Minister's Office didn't take the leading position, I think it would have been tough to integrate the ministries to work to this end," she said at a seminar arranged by Epidemiological Association of Bangladesh (EPAB) at the NIPSOM auditorium.

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,595 lives this year with 12 more people dying from the mosquito-borne disease in 24 hours preceding 8:00am yesterday.

"The number of fatalities and effects of this year surpassed the cumulative dengue-related fatalities recorded over the past 22 years, since the disease's outbreak in the country in 2000," said public health expert Dr Mushtaq Hussain.

"The average temperature between 2000-2010 was 26.4 degrees Celsius. Between 2011-2022 the average temperature rose by 0.4 degrees to 26.8 degrees Celsius. That's one of the main reasons for the severe dengue outbreak," he said.

"There is no taskforce, no emergency meeting on dengue. If dengue outbreak starts in a country, it does not end very easily, but it will be controlled. However, in Bangladesh, there are no emergency integrated steps to control dengue. There is no public involvement. Even the government doesn't want any help from the development partners, although we are always ready to work with the government," said World Health Organization official SM Alamgir.

Tahmina Shirin, director of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research, said, "Various levels of initiatives are needed to control dengue. It's not just the health department's job. It's become a year-round crisis now. Therefore, coordinated and multi-pronged measures are needed to control it."

"Public involvement in health issues is not an easy task. Public involvement in elections is easy. Some countries also have laws to involve people," said Akhtaruzzaman, additional secretary (Public Health) of the health ministry.

Public health experts, doctors, high officials from Directorate General of Health Services, and entomologists participated in the seminar.

However, no one from the two-city corporations of Dhaka was present. The organisers of the event said they did not come although they were invited.

Meanwhile, at least 12 more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am yesterday. Of the 12 deaths, nine were reported in the capital.

At least 759 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to the DGHS. Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,595 lives this year.