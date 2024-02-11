Need more women in science

PM tells int’l event

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the world needs right policies and institutions to help young women choose a career in science and technology.

"We need more women and girls in science for a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. We must have the right policies and institutions for young women to choose a career in science and technology," she said.

The prime minister said this in a video statement that was played in the 9th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

She mentioned it is important that women in science are promoted to leadership positions.

"In Bangladesh, I personally commit to advancing the work of our women scientists through recognition and incentives," she said.

The PM mentioned that the government is digitally empowering thousands of women and girls across the country.

Hasina said that the government is expanding technical and vocational education for women to help them prepare for the future of work.

"We have made it mandatory for all high school graduates to get an education in science and ICT," she said.