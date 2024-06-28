Need more women in community policing

Speakers tell discussion

Speakers at the discussion organised jointly by UN Women and The Daily Star at The Daily Star Centre yesterday. Photo: Star

Women's participation in Community Policing Forums across Bangladesh has increased over the years, but it still remains below expectations, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

The discussion titled "Towards Gender Equality: Gender-Responsive Community Policing in Bangladesh" was organised jointly by UN Women and The Daily Star at The Daily Star Centre.

Academicians, top female police officers, legal specialists, and gender activists participated in the event.

Amena Begum, deputy inspector general (Special Branch) of police, praised community policing for preventing crimes by engaging local people, including women.

"Females are still underrepresented in the police force, which was further impacted after the abolition of the female quota in government jobs. Recently, 100 officers joined the police force through BCS, and only four of them are female," she said.

Amena emphasised the need for more female representation in the police force.

"Only one-third of female police personnel can be engaged in operational activities due to various issues, including leave and maternity leave," she added.

Tania Haque, a professor of Women and Gender Studies at Dhaka University, highlighted persistent negative perceptions toward female police members, though attitudes are gradually shifting.

Female police personnel can contribute significantly, especially at the grassroots, if provided with a proper environment and infrastructural facilities, she said.

Rekha Saha, legal aid secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, pointed to societal attitudes and beliefs that foster gender-based discrimination and violence against women.

"Community policing has a big role here. If police can reach the community with confidence and trust, a significant change may occur," she said.

Afrida Rubai, assistant inspector general (Community and Beat Policing) at Police Headquarters, said more than 49,000 CPF committees exist nationwide, with around 45,000 female members.

Afrida acknowledged that while continuous training sessions are being conducted to sensitise police personnel, these efforts are insufficient.

She also mentioned that in Dhaka, upper-class women are joining the forums, but at the district level, that is not the case.

During Open House Day programmes, women's participation increased from 26 percent in 2022 to 33 percent in mid-2023, she added.

Gender expert Fawzia Khondker shared her experience, highlighting the lack of engagement of poor and marginalised women in community policing programmes.

"There is a token participation of females. When I was invited, I was made female affairs secretary but I wanted to be the voice of the forum," she said.

Gitanjali Singh, UN Women Representative to Bangladesh, said, "The number of women leadership in the forces is not where we wanted it to be. We need to enable a policy framework that really allow women's entry, retention and advancement."

This requires addressing many social norms, discriminatory attitude, and perception about women in the forces, she said.

Sadia Tasneem, national consultant at the EVAW Response Programme of UN Women, presented the keynote at the event, which was moderated by Tanjim Ferdous, in-charge of NGO and Foreign Missions at The Daily Star.