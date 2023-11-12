Need master plan for JU construction projects: speakers

Around hundred teachers from different universities and eminent citizens gathered at Jahangirnagar University yesterday to protest tree cutting and advocate for a comprehensive master plan for campus construction projects.

The event, including a cultural segment organised under the banner "Jahangirnagar Bachao Andolon" took place at JU's transport yard at 4:00pm.

Speakers criticised the university authority for their short-sighted approach, accusing them of initiating projects without long-term planning.

They emphasised the need for a comprehensive master plan before constructing any more buildings on the campus.

"Stakeholders' involvement, including students and teachers, in decision-making processes is vital," said prominent economist and writer Anu Muhammad.

He questioned the selection of contractors for projects while pointing out the adverse effects of existing unplanned buildings, citing examples like the New Arts Building, which he believes is disrupting the ecological balance.

He called for an immediate halt to all construction activities until a master plan is inaugurated.

Recently, JU IBA felled nearly a hundred trees on the campus to construct three academic buildings, sparking protests.

Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon general secretary Alamgir Kabir and joint secretary Mihir Biswas and activists-teacher Maha Mirza spoke at the event, among others.