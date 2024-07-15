Need master plan for further dev projects

Demand civil society members

Civil society representatives yesterday demanded that all construction works under "further development projects" at Jahangirnagar University be stopped until the formulation of a master plan.

A letter, signed by 10 civil society representatives, was sent in this regard to the VC, dean of Arts & Humanities faculty, dean of Mathematical & Physical Sciences faculty, chairman of Fine Arts department, the university's technical management committee, alongside the convener of JU's waterbody management committee.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the secretary of education ministry.

In the letter, they feared that the university administration may start further construction work without finalising the master plan, which may incite the students.

Activists Sultana Kamal and Khushi Kabir, Bela Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman, Bapa General Secretary Alamgir Kabir, and BIP President Adil Mohammed Khan, among others, signed the letter.