Need land use masterplan for every upazila: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday directed the authorities concerned to work out a masterplan for every upazila over the use of land.

She gave the directive at a cabinet meeting at her office in the city's Tejgaon.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters at the secretariat afterwards.

He said the Local Government Division has started working to formulate the plan, which will ensure rational use of land in the development process.

Once the master plan is formulated, it will bring discipline in using land, he added.