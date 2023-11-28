Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Nov 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 02:08 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Need land use masterplan for every upazila: PM

BSS, Dhaka
Tue Nov 28, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 02:08 AM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday directed the authorities concerned to work out a masterplan for every upazila over the use of land.

She gave the directive at a cabinet meeting at her office in the city's Tejgaon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters at the secretariat afterwards.

He said the Local Government Division has started working to formulate the plan, which will ensure rational use of land in the development process.

Once the master plan is formulated, it will bring discipline in using land, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

সিলেট বিভাগে স্বতন্ত্র কিংবা ‘ডামি’ প্রার্থী হচ্ছেন যারা

‘ব্যারিস্টার সুমন’ নামে জনপ্রিয় যুবলীগের কেন্দ্রীয় কমিটির সাবেক এ আইন বিষয়ক সম্পাদক রোববারই নিজের প্রার্থিতা ঘোষণা করেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধবিরতি ২ দিন বাড়ছে: কাতার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification