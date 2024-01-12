Need joint efforts to end trafficking

Says Peter Haas

US Ambassador Peter Haas yesterday stressed the need for joint efforts to prevent trafficking, prosecute perpetrators, and support survivors.

"We honour those who help end the crime of human trafficking. The United States is committed to partnering with Bangladesh every day to protect the most vulnerable and bring traffickers to justice," he said.

He said this on the occasion of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day at the US embassy.

He also praised the enduring partnership between the two nations in the fight against human trafficking.

In 2023, the US embassy, in collaboration with the US Department of Justice's International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) and Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training, conducted over 48 training sessions for more than 200 investigators, financial analysts, prosecutors, and judges throughout Bangladesh.

These sessions, held in partnership with the Bangladesh government, focused on capacity-building and included expert assistance, victim-centred skills development, and case-based mentoring.

Haas emphasised a holistic strategy involving law enforcement, communities, and NGOs.