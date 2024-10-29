Need global unity to address climate change

Says Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday stressed the need for global unity in addressing climate change.

"It's time that developed nations uphold their commitments to support the most affected countries," she said while speaking as the Chief guest at the COP29 reception hosted by the European Union in Gulshan, Dhaka.

Rizwana highlighted the disproportionate climate challenges faced by vulnerable nations.

"Bangladesh, despite contributing minimally to global emissions, bears one of the highest burdens of climate impacts. We need equitable solutions that recognise the realities of nations on the frontlines of climate change," she said.

The adviser said Bangladesh's resilience must be matched with robust, sustainable support from the global community.

European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller commended Bangladesh's proactive role in environmental conservation and climate resilience, as well as its participation in the Global Climate Resilience Network.

Ambassadors of European countries, the environment secretary, international delegates, government representatives, environmental stakeholders and youth climate activists were also present at the event.