Need effective leadership to address key challenges

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday called for effective leadership and a shared understanding among all stakeholders to address Bangladesh's key challenges related to security, development, and strategic governance.

He made the remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the Capstone Course at the National Defence College (NDC) in Dhaka.

Highlighting the role of the NDC, Waker said the institution was established as a national centre of excellence for issues relating to defence, security, strategy, and development.

He said the Capstone Course offers a unique platform for senior professionals to develop a common perspective on national priorities.

"The course is designed to equip participants with the ability to understand national issues, exercise effective leadership, and prioritise national interest," he said.

Addressing the graduating fellows, the army chief said, "Throughout your in-depth analysis of the country's challenges and opportunities, you must have realised that while we've made significant progress over the past five decades, substantial challenges remain. As strategic leaders, you must now confront those challenges and contribute to national advancement."

He urged participants to remain proactive and constructive in their roles, saying, "I have full confidence that you will lead by example when entrusted with responsibility."