Need commission to protect their rights: speakers

Speakers at a discussion yesterday emphasised the need for a dedicated commission to safeguard the rights of all disabled individuals, including students and those injured during the uprising.

The proposed commission would oversee proper medical care, financial assistance, and establish appropriate compensation standards.

They stressed the importance of assessing injuries and implementing both immediate and long-term strategies to address the psychological, physical, and social challenges faced by disabled persons.

Titled "Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act 2013: Implementation and Future Aspects", the discussion was organised by Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, Women with Disabilities Development Foundation and Anti Discrimination Legal Forum at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmmed, executive director of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies, said, "We can extend income compensation to the injured, including the 2,000 individuals who suffered amputations or permanent disabilities. National standards for their physical, mental, and financial compensation, as well as for their families, must be established soon."

SC lawyer Khondoker Shahriar Shakir said, "The July revolution can serve as a model for enforcing laws for persons with disabilities."

Ashrafun Nahar Misti, executive director of Women with Disabilities Development Foundation, and Nafiul Alam Shupto, member of the Anti-Discrimination Legal Forum, also spoke.