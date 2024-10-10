Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Need action plans to save rivers, canals

Says Rizwana
Staff Correspondent
Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Oct 10, 2024 12:00 AM

Adviser of the interim government for water resources and environment ministries Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday stressed that an integrated action plan is urgently needed to recover the rivers and canals in Dhaka.

"If we don't address the condition of Dhaka's canals and rivers, we cannot save the city," she told a programme at Pani Bhaban.

Noting that the current generation never saw a clean canal in the capital, she highlighted the need to prioritise the decontamination of Dhaka's major canals.

Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser to housing and public works, and industry ministries, stressed for immediate drive against encroachers.

AF Hassan Ariff, adviser to the LGRD and cooperatives ministry, also spoke.

