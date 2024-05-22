Need accurate data on dengue patients: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday requested the DGHS to provide accurate data on dengue patients so that they can take proper action.

"If correct and accurate data on dengue patients is provided, we can ensure more effective and efficient services at the field level," he said while addressing a views exchange meeting at Nagar Bhaban.

The mayor said last year they were told there were a lot of patients in the DSCC area, but they found 9,764 patients after verifying DGHS data till October last year.

"Also, we are getting information on those admitted to the hospital. However, those who leave the hospital from outdoors, are not included in the list."

"We don't want to hold any organisation or institute responsible. We want to control the spread of the Aedes mosquitoes with the assistance of everyone," said Taposh.

He asked the Rajuk representative for the list of under-construction buildings. In response, Rajuk assured to provide the list within 10 days.

Addressing the representative of Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the mayor said they will clean the school premises in their area.

But the schools have to clean their premises once a week to make the mosquito-control programme successful, he added.