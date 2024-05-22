Need accurate data on dengue patients

DSCC mayor calls upon DGHS

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday requested the Directorate General of Health Services to provide accurate data on dengue patients so that they can take proper action.

"If correct and accurate data on dengue patients is provided, we can ensure more effective and efficient services at the field level," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting with all stakeholders at Nagar Bhaban.

The mayor said last year they were told there were a lot of patients in the DSCC area, but they found 9,764 patients after verifying DGHS data till October last year.

"Also, we are getting information on those admitted to the hospital. However, those who leave the hospital from outdoors, are not included in the list," he said.

"We don't want to hold any organisation or institute responsible. We wish to coordinate mosquito control efforts with others. We want to control the spread of the Aedes mosquitoes with the assistance of everyone," said Taposh.

At the meeting, the mayor asked the Rajuk representative for the list of under-construction buildings and said, "Many buildings are constructed outside of REHAB (Real Estate Housing Association of Bangladesh). If we get the list of those under-construction buildings, then we can jointly conduct mosquito-control operations."

In response, Rajuk's representative assured to provide the list within 10 days.

Addressing the representative of Department of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the mayor said they will clean the school premises in their area.

But the schools have to clean their premises once a week to make the mosquito-control programme successful, he added.