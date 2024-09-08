Nearly 30 factories shut in Ashulia in face of labour unrest

Nearly 30 garment factories were forced to declare closures today in Ashulia industrial area in face of workers' protests.

The workers of 30 factories walked out instead of joining work, forcing authorities to shut the factories, said Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.

Six people were detained for questioning from Pukurpar area on suspicion that they were trying to create anarchy in the RMG sector, he added.

The situation in the industrial area was normal this afternoon, except one or two isolated incidents, said Sarwar.

As per the decision of BGMEA, most factories reopened today but workers at 30 factories started protesting, saying their negotiations with the authorities regarding various demands were not "fruitful", the protesters said.

Till 11:00am, the situation was normal. But as the day progressed, tensions gradually increased when the workers waged protests inside or outside the factories.

Later, the authorities shut the factories, officials of industrial police said.

Around 11:30am, a group of workers blocked the Jirabo-Bishmail road in front of several factories in the Pukurpar area of Ashulia industrial area.

Later, police, army and BGB members reached there and removed dispersed the protesting workers.

At that time, six people were detained on suspicion of being outsiders instigating the unrest.

While visiting the area, our correspondent found that the detainees were sitting in front of the gate of a garment factory surrounded by army, police and BGB members.

They were being interrogated, the correspondent said quoting the industrial police.

Army, police and BGB personnel were trying to keep traffic normal on the road.

However, the operation of the other factories was normal. The workers said they joined work as the owners accepted most of their demands, police said.

The workers have been protesting over various demands including congenial work environment, balanced recruitment of men and women in garment sector and increasing maternity leave.