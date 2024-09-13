The recent floods in Sylhet division have left nearly 1.75 lakh rural latrines damaged, severely impacting sanitation in affected areas.

According to the Department of Public Health Engineering, a total of 1,74,942 latrines were damaged, including 1,34,891 in Sylhet, 38,716 in Moulvibazar, and 1,335 in Habiganj. The estimated damage amounts to over Tk 91 crore.

During a visit to Kadamhata, Rajnagar upazila, Moulvibazar, this correspondent saw many homes and latrines either partially or completely destroyed by the floods.

As the floodwaters receded, residents returning from shelters found their homes uninhabitable. Similar conditions were observed in Habiganj.

Sharifa Begum from Jalalabad village, Habiganj, said, "After returning from the shelter, I found everything muddy and damaged. Our latrine is completely destroyed, seeping filth into our yard."

Sufian Mia and Hosna Begum from Kamalganj upazila, and Warish Mia from Kulaura upazila, Moulvibazar reported similar struggles.

Md Muhosin, sub-assistant engineer of the Upazila Public Health Engineering office in Kulaura, said they have disinfected 120 toilets and installed five new ones.

Dr Mohammad Nurul Haque, civil surgeon of Habiganj, said emergency aid, including government medicines and saline, is being provided to flood victims.

Khaleduzzaman, executive engineer at Moulvibazar's Public Health Engineering office, said their efforts are currently focused on emergency response, including constructing new toilets where needed.

"We are educating people on disinfecting toilets and will launch short- and long-term sanitation programmes," he added.

M Shaikh Sadi Rahmatulla, superintendent engineer of Public Health Engineering in Sylhet, said 982 toilets were raised, 21 were installed near shelters, and 4,344 hygiene kits distributed.

A proposal for Tk 10 crore assistance from UNICEF has also been made for restoring water and sanitation facilities.