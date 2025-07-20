NCP’s rallies foiled after Patwari’s jab

Nahid Islam says no godfather will be allowed to emerge again

Two rallies of the National Citizen Party (NCP) were foiled before they were held in Cox's Bazar yesterday following controversial remarks made by the party's Chief Organiser Nasir Uddin Patwari earlier in the day.

The rallies, which were supposed to be held in Chakaria and Eidgaon upazilas, were obstructed by BNP activists enraged by the comments allegedly referring to the party's Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

Patwari made the comments at a gathering at Shaheed Daulat Maidan of Cox's Bazar Public Library as part of its July protest march.

Addressing the event, he said, "Under the Awami League, Narayanganj once had a famous 'godfather' -- Shamim Osman. Now we hear a new 'godfather' has arrived in Cox's Bazar from Shillong, and he's grabbing land and extorting people."

Without naming anyone, he added, "He doesn't even understand what 'reform' is... The people of Cox's Bazar will resist these so-called reform-opposers who don't understand public sentiments."

BSS reports that addressing the same event, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, "During the previous government's tenure, Cox's Bazar had become a sanctuary of the terrorists and drug abuse."

"Just as Narayanganj had a godfather, Cox's Bazar also had a godfather. Sheikh Hasina was a godfather and under her, there were small godfathers all over Bangladesh.

"We have put an end to that godfather system. We will not allow a new godfather to emerge again," he said.

Soon after Patwari's speech was reported in the media, BNP and its affiliated organisations launched protests across the district.

The NCP motorcade skipped the Eidgaon rally due to resistance from BNP supporters.

In Chakaria, BNP and Chhatra Dal activists dismantled a truck-mounted stage set up for the NCP rally near Janata Shopping Centre around 3:45pm. Army and police personnel later dispersed the crowd.

BNP and Chhatra Dal supporters vandalising the stage of an NCP rally in Chakaria Bazar of Cox’s Bazar yesterday. Photo: Collected

NCP central leaders were scheduled to address the rally there around 5:00pm.

Chakaria Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shafiqul Islam said the situation was under control and traffic on the highway remained normal.

Meanwhile, in Cox's Bazar town, Chhatra Dal activists tore down NCP banners and set fire to posters. They later held a protest march and a rally.

Speaking at the demonstration, Chhatra Dal leader Fahimur Rahman said, "Salahuddin Ahmed is a pride of Bangladesh, and Nasir Uddin Patwari has made indecent remarks about him.

"Nasir Uddin lacks proper family and social education; that's why he speaks like this."

Similar protests were also held in Pekua, Ukhiya, and other locations in the district.

Salahuddin, a senior BNP leader, is a three-time former MP from Cox's Bazar-1 (Chakaria–Pekua), serving from 1996 to 2006. His wife, Hasina Ahmed, was elected MP from the same seat in 2008.

SM Sujauddin, joint member secretary of NCP, however, said the party had no pre-scheduled rallies in Eidgaon and Chakaria.

According to him, local leaders and activists had independently arranged roadside gatherings, and central leaders planned to attend if time permitted.

He said the Eidgaon rally could not be held due to obstruction, while the stage set up for the Chakaria rally was vandalised by BNP activists, and so they left Cox's Bazar in the afternoon and were on their way to Bandarban.

"Our banners were also torn and burned in Cox's Bazar… If someone feels offended by any remark, peaceful political protest is the appropriate response and should be encouraged by all."