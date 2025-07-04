NCP won’t run in polls without July Charter: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam yesterday categorically said that his party will not take part in any future election without the implementation of the July Charter.

The NCP leader, who is criticising the interim administration for failing to uphold its promise to issue the July Charter, made this remark while speaking to reporters after paying respect at the grave of "July Martyr" Sajjad Hossain at the Hatikhana graveyard in Nilphamari's Saidpur upazila.

"We have launched the July march to build the country. This march, which started in the northern region, has received a massive response from people. We will soon spread it across the country," Nahid said.

The NCP is observing a month-long nationwide programme titled "Desh Gorte July Podojatra (July March to Build the Nation)", which will take place across all 64 districts of Bangladesh.

He also said that development should not be centred only around Dhaka, but must be planned for the entire country.

"Although the fascist government fell due to the student-public movement, the mafia system still remains. We must preserve the history of our struggles and movements," the NCP leader said, reports our Nilphamari correspondent.

Regarding justice for July victims, the NCP convener said those who, including Sheikh Hasina and her collaborators, carried out crimes against humanity must be tried.

"There must be fundamental reforms, and we must move towards elections through these reforms. Bangladesh needs a new constitution. The Awami League and the 'Mujibbadi constitution' must be discarded. There is no point in retaining a constitution that is not the constitution of the people," Nahid said while addressing another street rally in the district, reports UNB.

The former information adviser also warned of dire consequences for those attempting to revive the old culture of terrorism.

"An attempt is being made to bring back the old culture… we are seeing that again. Those who carried out the July uprising are still awake, still on the streets. If anyone thinks that they can bring back the politics of old terrorism, then their fate will also be like that of the dictator Hasina."

Expressing frustration over the fulfilment of July aspirations, he said a discrimination-free country is yet to be established despite the loss of hundreds of lives.

Among those accompanying Nahid were NCP Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Convener Samanta Shermeen, and Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara.