NCP warns of nationwide movement if July Charter not out by Aug 3

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convenor Nahid Islam today warned that the party will take to the streets again with students and the general public if the government fails to publish the "July Proclamation" and "July Charter" by August 3.

NCP leaders arrived in Magura on the 10th day of the July march.

The NCP procession began from Magura Sadar Upazila Parishad around 1:20pm and moved through Vaina intersection, College Road, Chourangi intersection, and Dhaka Road Bus Stand before concluding at Vaina intersection.

A brief rally was held there around 2:30pm, where Nahid and organiser Sadia Farzana Dina spoke.

Speaking at a rally in Magura, Nahid said, "On that day, we will be at the Shaheed Minar. If the government fails to publish the declaration by then, we will launch another movement across the country taking students and the people with us"

Addressing the gathering, Nahid said, "Our fight is for a discrimination-free, democratic, extortion and corruption-free Bangladesh. That struggle is far from over. That fight is not over yet. We are here to deliver that message"

The NCP leader also said the party would expand its organisational activities in Magura, urging the people there to raise their voices against corruption and extortion.

"Ten people from Magura were martyred in the July mass uprising," said Nahid.

"We all have to uphold the honour of their blood. We must remember they gave their lives for a new Bangladesh, to rebuild the country anew. That is why we are on the streets," he said.

Other participants in the march included NCP's Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, NCP's Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Senior Joint Convenor Samanta Sharmin, and Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, among others.