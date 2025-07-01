NCP warns of fresh street protests if July charter is delayed

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), said today that any delay or evasion regarding the July Declaration and Charter will once again bring students and the public to the street.

"We are saying this very clearly – we want to issue a warning. If you, or the government, or anyone else believes that those who took to the streets have now returned home, you are mistaken," he said.

"We, the people of Bangladesh, will go to every street and corner. We will call on students, the public, youth, and workers to take to the streets once again. We are coming to Dhaka on August 3, and we will enter the capital with the students, workers and people of Bangladesh."

"We will claim and secure the July Declaration and the July Charter," he added.

Speaking during a visit to the grave of Abu Sayed who was shot dead in the anti-discrimination student movement in Rangpur, Nahid said, "Today, we have launched our July march. Martyrs like Abu Sayed continue to inspire our struggle to dismantle fascist systems. For generations to come, the people of Bangladesh will remember Abu Sayed, Mugdha, Wasim, and all other martyrs and wounded fighters with respect."

He further said, "Today is the 1st of July -- the beginning of the one-year anniversary of the July mass uprising. Exactly one year ago, on this very day, we began a democratic movement under the banner of the anti-discrimination student movement."

"But from that quota reform movement it transformed into a mass explosion into a mass uprising and brought down the authoritarian fascist government. The death of Abu Sayed played a vital role in that downfall," he added.

"We call this July march a march to build the nation," he continued.

Nahid also paid tribute to all martyrs and injured comrades, including Abu Sayed, on behalf of the National Citizen Party and all students and citizens who took part in the uprising.

"From his grave, we once again reiterate our three core demands: justice, reform, and a new constitution. To build a new Bangladesh, we must pursue justice and reform and move towards a new constitution through an elected constituent assembly," he said.