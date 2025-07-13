NCP urges removal of 'boat' symbol, presses for 'shapla'

National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders today said they want the 'shapla' (water lily) as their electoral symbol with no alternative.

They also demanded the removal of the 'boat' symbol from the list of electoral symbols and called for the reconstitution of the current Election Commission.

A five-member NCP delegation met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasiruddin at the EC headquarters in Dhaka at 11:00am.

The delegation comprised NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Joint Member Secretary Zahirul Islam Musa, and Joint Convenor Khalid Saifullah.

Speaking to reporters after the two-hour meeting, Nasiruddin said, "The EC must be reconstituted before the election, and the law under which it was formed needs to be amended in a straightforward manner."

He added that the new commission could retain those members of the current EC who have demonstrated competence under a consensus-based system.

Asked about the demand for the shapla symbol, he said, "We have no alternative to the shapla. Legally, we have seen there is no bar to getting this symbol. If it is denied, we will fight politically."

Zahirul Islam Musa, another member of the delegation, said, "According to government directives and decisions made by the EC itself, the registration of the Bangladesh Awami League is currently suspended. Yet, the boat symbol remains on the list. We raised this issue with the commission and stated that legally, it should be excluded."

He said the commission assured the party that the matter would be taken under consideration.

The NCP had submitted its registration application to the EC on June 22.

Discussing another agenda raised during the meeting, Zahirul said, "We submitted a 43,316-page petition to the EC (for registration). We inquired about its progress, and the commission provided an update."

Regarding voting rights for expatriates, he added, "We asked about the progress on the three proposed mechanisms for enabling expatriate voting. The commission briefed us on the current status."