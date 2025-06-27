NCP, SAD members clash in Madaripur

One hurt, case filed

A clash broke out during a workers' meeting jointly organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Students Against Discrimination (SAD) in Madaripur on Wednesday, leaving one activist critically injured.

A case was filed in this connection yesterday with Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station by Akash Matubbar, senior joint convener of SAD, naming nine individuals, including the prime accused, Md Hasibullah, a joint coordinator of the NCP's district committee.

The station's Officer-in-Charge Adil Hossain confirmed the incident.

"We are investigating the matter," he added.

The incident occurred at Bhuiya Community Centre during a scheduled meeting of the NCP's Sadar upazila committee.

Following the incident, the NCP central committee announced the dissolution of both its district and upazila committees in Madaripur.

According to the case statement, the central NCP had recently approved new committees for the district and upazila levels.

However, tensions arose when Hasibullah and his supporters questioned the composition of the upazila committee, alleging that genuine SAD activists had been excluded.

In response, Masum Billah, 23, member secretary of SAD's Madaripur unit, reportedly said the committee consisted only of genuine activists and accused Hasibullah's group of trying to include individuals linked to Awami League families. This led to a heated argument, followed by a violent assault.

Masum was reportedly beaten with a hammer during the attack, according to the case statement.

He was first taken to Madaripur Sadar Hospital and later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment.