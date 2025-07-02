NCP, SAD end 7-hour blockade on Ctg-Cox's Bazar highway

Activists of National Citizen Party (NCP) and Students Against Discrimination (SAD) ended their blockade of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway around 7:00pm today, after seven hours.

The protesters started the blockade around 12:00pm near the Indrapool area in Patiya.

They set tyres on fire and blocked traffic to protest against police action and to demand the removal of Patiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Zahed Md Nazmun Noor.

As a result, vehicles on the highway were stuck for hours, and many had to walk to reach their destinations.

The protest followed a clash between police and NCP-SAD last night.

Earlier today, protesters gathered in front of the police station and then moved to the highway to block traffic.

"We have ended the blockade for now, but our protest is not over," Emon Mohammad, an organiser of the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, the student wing of the NCP, told The Daily Star.

"If our demands are not met, we will protest again in Chattogram city tomorrow," he said.

OC Abu Zahed could not be reached for comment.