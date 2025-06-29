NCP to present July Charter on Aug 3 as govt has 'failed': Nahid

The government has failed in its responsibilities in announcing the "July Charter", which is why the National Citizen Party (NCP) will now present the July Charter on August 3.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office in Banglamotor, Nahid Islam criticised the government for failing to uphold its promise to issue the July Charter within 30 working days.

"Since the government has failed, we will not rely on anyone. It is now our responsibility to present the proclamation on behalf of the students and the people," said Nahid.

He has announced a 36-day nationwide campaign of NCP titled "Desh Gortey July Padajatra" (July March to Rebuild the Nation), set to begin on July 1 and continue through the month. The programme will culminate in the reading of the "July Charter" and the party's manifesto at the Central Shaheed Minar on August 3.

The July March will begin with a visit to the grave of Abu Sayed in Rangpur and continue through all 64 districts.

"We want to get closer to the people, to those who took part in the July movement, and hear their voices," he added.

As part of the 36-day programme, the NCP will observe 'Anti-Discrimination Martyrs' Day' on July 16 in memory of Abu Sayeed and celebrate August 5 as 'People's Liberation Day', marking the fall of the previous government.

NCP leaders Sarjis Alam, Hasnat Abdullah, and Anik Roy were also present at the press conference.