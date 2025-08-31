NCP leaders meet chief adviser at Jamuna

Prof Yunus scheduled to meet BNP at 7:30pm

A four-member delegation of National Citizen Party (NCP) entered the state guesthouse Jamuna this afternoon to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The four are NCP's Chief Organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb, and Joint Chief Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud.

They entered the Jamuna at 5:38pm. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30pm.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, led by Jamaat's Nayeb-e-Ameer and former MP Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, entered the guesthouse at 4:15pm.

According to the Chief Adviser's press wing, Prof Yunus will hold separate meetings today with Jamaat, NCP, and BNP to discuss the current political situation and the upcoming election.

He is scheduled to meet BNP delegation at 7:30pm.

Political tension has heightened in recent days amid disagreements over the implementation of the July Charter, escalating further after Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur was injured in an attack on Friday night.