NCP leaders call for united struggle to build 'new' Bangladesh

The party held a rally in Munshiganj today

National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders have called for a united struggle to build what they termed a "new" Bangladesh.

As part of the party's ongoing "July March to Build the Nation" campaign, it held a march and street rally in Munshiganj today.

Addressing the event, senior leaders of the party highlighted the country's ongoing crises in healthcare, education, and transportation, and called for a united struggle to build what they termed a "new Bangladesh".

The rally, taking place at noon in front of the Krishi Bank square in Munshiganj town, was attended by NCP Convener Nahid Islam, along with central leaders Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, Nasir Uddin Patwari, Tasnim Jara, and Samanta Sharmin.

Supporters and party activists began gathering in the area this morning.

Law enforcement, including police and military personnel, were seen maintaining a heightened presence.

In his speech, Nahid said, "Munshiganj was once a leading educational and cultural hub of this subcontinent. Yet today, its healthcare system lies in a dire state. Despite being close to Dhaka, its transportation infrastructure is dilapidated. Education and employment opportunities are severely lacking. Munshiganj wants to rise again, carrying forward the heritage of Bikrampur and Idrakpur."

He went on to declare, "A greater struggle lies ahead, and we are preparing for it. We know the people of Munshiganj will stand with us in this fight to rebuild a new Bangladesh. We were attacked in Gopalganj, and we anticipate more such attacks across the country. But we will not be silenced. We will not stop until we defeat Mujibism and fascism through a mass uprising."

Speaking on diaspora voting rights, he added, "Thousands from Munshiganj live abroad. We are committed to ensuring voting rights for expatriates. Tell your relatives overseas to raise their voices, we will fight for their enfranchisement."

"Today is Friday. Let us pray together, perform Juma, remember our martyrs, and seek Allah's mercy for our beloved Bangladesh," Nahid added.

Also speaking at the event, NCP Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam accused ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina of ordering multiple mass killings.

"The one who ordered the July massacre, the BDR carnage, and the Shapla Chattar killings is now sitting in Delhi. She must be brought back and tried. We want to witness her receive the highest punishment, death, before we die," he said.

"Those orchestrating armed attacks from abroad must be arrested immediately. The safety of our July comrades must be guaranteed," he added.