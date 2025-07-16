NCP leaders arrive in Khulna after leaving Gopalganj

Central leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) arrived in Khulna around 7:00pm today.

Joint Member Secretary Mushfiqur Salehin confirmed that a press briefing will be held at the Khulna Press Club around 9:30pm.

Their motorcade had earlier departed Gopalganj after 5:00pm with the assistance of the army and police, amid attacks and clashes in the area.

However, a decision on whether the central leaders will spend the night in Khulna has not yet been made.