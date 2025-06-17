NCP issues show-cause notice to Sarwar Tushar over alleged misconduct

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has issued a show-cause notice to its Joint Convener, Sarwar Tushar, in response to allegations of ethical misconduct.

The notice was made public via the party's verified Facebook page.

According to a statement signed by Joint Office Secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat, Tushar has been instructed to submit a written explanation within five days to the party's political council and the designated inquiry committee, detailing why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Until the investigation is concluded, the party leadership including Convener Md Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Md Akhtar Hossain has directed Tushar to refrain from participating in any party activities.

The NCP has not disclosed the specific grounds for the notice.