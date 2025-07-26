NCP holds rally in Moulvibazar, renews call for justice, reforms

NCP Convener Nahid Islam said the party does not support elections without justice and reforms. Photo: Star

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) reached in the Shaheed Minar area in Moulvibazar at 11:30am today as part of their ongoing July March to Build the Nation programme.

From there, they began a procession which concluded at the Berirpar point of the town, where the party held a rally.

Addressing the gathering, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said the party does not support elections without justice and reforms.

"If that happens, the people will not accept those elections," he said while speaking at the road meeting in the Beripara area of Moulvibazar town.

"We will not let this Bangladesh continue under the old system. After the uprising, various forces are trying to move the country forward. We want to start the journey of a new Bangladesh through justice, reforms, and a new constitution," he added.

Commenting on the constitution, he said, "The 1972 constitution is the Mujibist constitution. Reforms to that constitution are necessary for the reform and development of the country. The Liberation War and the 24 uprising must be recognised. However, various political forces are taking to the streets to protect the 1972 constitution. We must be active against this."

On recent violence, Nahid Islam alleged, "An attempt is being made to blame the police killings in Baniachang on the students and the people who revolted. We made it clear on August 3 that our struggle has become a nuisance to Sheikh Hasina's fascist regime. We were forced to resist the oppression we have been subjected to. Our struggle was against the fascist state and fascist forces."

The NCP leader also raised concerns about wage inequality among tea workers.

"Tea workers in Sri Lanka earn a daily wage of 550 taka, tea workers in India earn a daily wage of 450 taka, while tea workers in Bangladesh earn a wage of 179 taka. How will a worker survive on 179 taka? How will his health, education, and medical expenses be borne? In the Bangladesh that we desire, a tea worker will receive a fair wage. He will have the right to education and medical treatment. In addition, the rights of different ethnic groups will be ensured."

Earlier in the day, Nahid Islam met with families of the martyrs in Sylhet.

Following the afternoon road meeting in Moulvibazar, NCP leaders departed for Sreemangal.

The meeting was chaired by Moulvibazar District Chief Coordinator Fahad Alam and was addressed by NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Joint Secretary Pritam Das, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, Bangladesh Democratic Students' Union (BAGCHAS) Central Convener Abu Baker Majumder, National Youth Force Central Organizer Maruf Al Hamid, and Zakaria Emon, among others.