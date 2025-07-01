NCP begins 'July march' with visit to Abu Sayed’s grave

Marking the anniversary of the July mass uprising, the National Citizen Party (NCP) this morning visited the grave of Shaheed Abu Sayed in Pirgonj, Rangpur.

Abu Sayed was shot dead during the anti-discrimination student movement last year.

The visit marked the start of NCP's "July March to Build the Nation" programme, which formally began at around 10:30am.

To commemorate the occasion, central NCP leaders arrived in Jafarpara village earlier in the morning.

Among them were NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, Chief Organiser (South Zone) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organiser (North Zone) Sarjis Alam, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Senior Joint Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud, and Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara.

Party leaders later met with the family members of Abu Sayed.

In a post from its verified Facebook page today, NCP said, "With this blessing from the [Abu Sayed's] mother, NCP's nationwide July march began today."

Following the grave visit, NCP is scheduled to hold a roadside rally and march in Gaibandha.

In Rangpur, the party will organise another roadside rally at 3:00pm at Town Hall after marching through Park Mor, Lalbagh, Shapla Chattar, and Jahaj Company Mor.

Earlier, at a press conference on Sunday held at the party's temporary central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, NCP Convener Nahid Islam officially announced the launch of the nationwide campaign.