NCP applies for EC registration

Requests Water Lily for symbol; 69 other parties submit applications on final day

Around 70 political parties, including the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), submitted applications to the Election Commission yesterday seeking official registration.

The NCP, in its application, requested that the Water Lily -- Bangladesh's national flower -- be assigned as its electoral symbol. It also demanded a reconstitution of the EC currently led by AMM Nasir Uddin.

A 50-member NCP delegation arrived at the EC headquarters in the capital around 4:00pm and submitted their application to the dispatch section on the second floor.

At a press briefing in the evening, NCP Convenor Nahid Islam said, "We have not only fulfilled the EC's conditions but exceeded them. NCP has formed committees in 105 upazilas and 25 districts."

He added that the party submitted all required documents, including 200 supporter signatures per upazila, lease agreements for party offices, and the party constitution, which was approved a day earlier at its general assembly.

On forming an alliance ahead of the next election, he said, "The National Consensus Commission's reform process is ongoing. Dr Muhammad Yunus has committed to announcing the 'July Charter' based on that consensus. Our decision on participating in polls will depend on the outcome of this reform."

Regarding their symbol request, he added, "We reviewed EC laws and found no restrictions on using the Water Lily."

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain said the party submitted three symbol options, with the Water Lily as its top choice. "We expect the EC to allocate the Water Lily as our symbol."

Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari said the other options were "pen" and "mobile phone", "The NCP will be registered, and we will achieve a sweeping victory with the Water Lily as our symbol … We will win 300 [of the 400 proposed] seats to form the next government."

The EC began accepting applications on March 10. Initially, 65 parties submitted applications by the April 20 deadline. Following requests from 46 parties, the deadline was extended, and so far, 147 parties have applied for registration.

Currently, 50 parties are officially registered with the EC.

Registration with the commission allows parties to contest elections with their own electoral symbols under Article 90A of the Representation of the People Order, 1972.

Meanwhile, the registration of the previous ruling party Awami League remains suspended, while Jamaat-e-Islami is expected to regain its registration following a court order.

Parties that submitted applications yesterday include Janatar Party Bangladesh (JPB), Ganadal, Bangladesh Janajote Party, Bangladesh Republican Party (BRP), Bangladesh Samata Party, Janatar Dal, and more.

JPB SEEKS 'ELEPHANT', JANATAR DAL WANTS 'KEY'

JPB has requested the "elephant" as its electoral symbol.

The party's Secretary General Shawkat Mahmud said, "The current registration rules are difficult to comply with. Though the Election Reform Commission proposed changes, those haven't been implemented. Still, we've applied under the existing rules and expect to be registered."

He said JPB supports reforms and would cooperate with the EC if changes in regulations are implemented.

Meanwhile, Janatar Dal requested the "key" as its electoral symbol in its application, which was submitted by the party Convener Brig Gen (Retd) Shamim Kamal and Member Secretary Azam Khan.

"We've met all conditions and formed the required committees. The rest is up to the commission," said Shamim.