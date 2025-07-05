NCP to announce 'July manifesto' on Aug 3: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam said the NCP will unveil its manifesto on August 3 at the Central Shaheed Minar.

"We are gathering at the Shaheed Minar on August 3 with the July manifesto, a declaration for the people, land, and map of Bangladesh... Just as we declared the fall of the fascist system with a one-point demand last year, this time we will declare the beginning of a new Bangladesh," he said.

Addressing a rally today at 1:00pm at the Satmatha Mukto Moncho in Bogura town, Nahid went on to say, "July is not a matter of emotion. July will be our political manifesto. Our political destination. The future of Bangladesh will be guided by this July. Those who don't want to include July, its martyrs, its injured in the constitution, are the new guardians of Mujibism."

Central NCP leaders held a rally in Bogura today as part of their month-long "July March to Build the Nation" rally, taking place across all districts of the country throughout July.

"After the mass uprising, Bangladesh will not be run at the behest of India, Pakistan, America, or China," the NCP leader said, adding that "the people of Bangladesh will decide Bangladesh's elections, Bangladesh's politics, and everything about Bangladesh."

Nahid also said, "After the mass uprising, we said we need a new Bangladesh, a new system, new laws and regulations. We will not participate in your old games. We will not participate in your politics of extortion, your politics of terror."

Nahid assered that "the July Declaration will certainly be included in the national constitution."

"After the 2024 mass uprising, we demand to ensure a neutral administration, neutral police, and a neutral judiciary. If anyone acts like a partisan administration in the old ways, their fate will be like that of the fascists and collaborators of Mujibism," Nahid warned.

"What was the fate of those who stole votes, who were election commissioners in the 2018 elections? If you forget the power of students and the public within one year of this mass uprising, then you are mistaken," Nahid added.

Nahid commented that Bogura has been a victim of political discrimination over the past 16-17 years.

"No one was given a job if they heard the name Bogura; they were not given a place anywhere. Bogura residents were indiscriminately given false and fabricated cases," Nahid said.

"After the mass uprising, we do not want any special privileges. We do not want any discrimination. We want everyone to have equal opportunities according to their merit and qualifications. We want areas that are backward to receive development commensurate with their needs," he added.

Before the rally, central leaders met families of July martyrs at the Bogura Porjoton Corporation this morning.