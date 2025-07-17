NCP, allies block Shahbagh over Gopalganj attack

Issue 24-hour ultimatum for arrest of culprits

Leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Bangladesh Democratic Student Council, and several like-minded platforms blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital for an hour yesterday, protesting an attack on NCP activists in Gopalganj.

The blockade, announced by the NCP's central leadership, began around 5:00pm and continued until 6:00pm. It was lifted following instructions from the party Convener Nahid Islam, though demonstrators continued their protest on one side of the road.

The protesters issued a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest those responsible for the attack, warning of fresh blockades if their demands are not met.

Announcing the ultimatum, Abu Baker Majumder, convener of the Democratic Student Council, said, "We saw Awami League goons brandishing power in broad daylight. The state has failed to protect the July revolutionaries. If the attackers are not arrested within 24 hours, students and the public will launch tougher programmes, like the quota reform movement."

Around 7:15pm, the Students Against Discrimination held a press conference in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh.

They announced a three-point demand along with the same 24-hour ultimatum and declared the withdrawal of their blockade.

Rifat Rashid, president of SAD, outlined the demands: immediate issuance of the July Declaration, full reform of the police system, and a special crackdown within 24 hours to arrest "Awami terrorists" in Gopalganj and nationwide.