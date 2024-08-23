NBR seeks bank details of 5 business tycoons

The National Board of Revenue yesterday asked banks to provide account details of the chiefs of five business giants who benefitted much during the Awami League rule of 15 years to scrutinise their tax compliance.

The revenue authority's Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) sought the details of Salman F Rahman, vice-chairman of Beximco; Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Nassa Group; Mohammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group; Ahmed Akbar Khan, chairman of Bashundhara Group; and Mohammad Obaidul Karim, chairman of Orion Group.

The NBR sought information on term deposits, savings accounts, current accounts, loan accounts, foreign currency accounts, credit cards, lockers and vaults owned by the tycoons are their family members beginning July 1, 2015.

In a notice, the tax administration said its CIC has started a special inquiry into the allegation of tax evasion by the persons who made a lot of wealth.

As such, the cell has prepared a list of tax dodgers based on specific information and by analysing media reports.

The move comes days after NBR's two field offices asked banks to provide account details of Chattogram-based businessman Mohammed Saiful Alam, the chairman of S Alam Group, and his family members, and the VAT Commissionerate Chattogram formed four teams to audit the VAT compliance of 18 concerns of S Alam Group.

The NBR said it would detect tax evasion through its special investigation into those who made huge wealth under the Income Tax Act 2023 and the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012.

The tax detectives also requested the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Savings Directorate and the other related offices to provide information.

The CIC said its special investigations to hunt tax dodgers will continue.