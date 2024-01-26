NBR considering duty waiver for essential imports

The National Board of Revenue is considering waiving the duties on essential commodity imports as part of the government's efforts to keep the prices affordable for Ramadan, said its chief yesterday.

"We have received a proposal from the commerce ministry [on this] -- are working on it," said Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of NBR, at a press briefing at the NBR's headquarters in the capital.

However, he didn't disclose any product list.

On Monday, the commerce ministry sought a waiver of import duties on edible oil, sugar and dates as the newly-formed Awami League government looks to make good on its top election promise of reining in inflation, which has stayed above 9 percent for nine months in a row.

Asked about the possibility of meeting of the International Monetary Fund's revenue collection target, Muneem said: "This is really a challenging for us. We have taken some specific strategies in all three wings -- income tax, VAT and customs -- to meet the challenges."

The revenue collection target set for this fiscal year by the IMF is Tk 394,530 crore, meaning the NBR's collection must increase 20.4 percent year-on-year.

The government has set a Tk 430,000 crore collection target for the NBR.