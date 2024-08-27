Nazrul’s 48th death anniv today

The 48th death anniversary of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will be observed in the country today in a befitting manner.

On August 27 (12 Bhadra of Bangla calendar year) in 1976, the poet breathed his last at the then PG Hospital, now Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, in Dhaka.

The poet was buried with state honour beside the Dhaka University central mosque.

Kazi Nazrul was a poet, lyricist, musician, and philosopher.

Different political parties, socio-cultural and professional bodies have chalked out programmes to pay respect to the national poet.

Kazi Nazrul was born on 11 Joishttha, 1306 Bonggabdo in the village Churulia, West Bengal of India's Bardhaman district. His father's name was Kazi Faqeer Ahmed and mother was Zahida Khatun. His nickname was 'Dukhu Mia'.

The nation got inspirations from Nazrul's poems and songs during the great Liberation War in 1971 and all other democratic movements and struggles.

Nazrul wrote nearly 3,000 songs and composed many of them which are known as Nazrul-Geeti or Nazrul Sangeet.

After the independence of Bangladesh, Nazrul was brought to Dhaka from Kolkata along with his family.

The family was given a home in Dhanmondi.